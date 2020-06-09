Michael SLAY

Guest Book
  •  
    - Tom & Pip Martin
  • "I WILL LOVE YOU ALWAYS. YOU WILL Always BE THE APPLE OF MY..."
    - Pammy
Service Information
Tong & Peryer
509 Queen St
West Hastings , Hawke's Bay
068785149
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Lukes Anglican Church
Havelock North
View Map
Death Notice

SLAY,
Michael William Allan:
MRAC
Born Haifa, Palestine 13.02.1940. Peacefully on 03.06.2020 in Havelock North. Treasured husband of Pam. Cherished Dad of Andrea Jordan (Christchurch), Janine Humphreys (Melbourne) & Karen Mackie (Te Puke) and Grandy of 7 grandchildren. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at St Lukes Anglican Church, Havelock North on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Cranford Hospice which can be left at the service or made online www.cranfordhospice.org.nz Messages can be made online at www.tnphb.co.nz or posted to the 'Slay Family" c/- PO Box 967 Hastings 4156.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on June 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.