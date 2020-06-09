SLAY,
Michael William Allan:
MRAC
Born Haifa, Palestine 13.02.1940. Peacefully on 03.06.2020 in Havelock North. Treasured husband of Pam. Cherished Dad of Andrea Jordan (Christchurch), Janine Humphreys (Melbourne) & Karen Mackie (Te Puke) and Grandy of 7 grandchildren. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at St Lukes Anglican Church, Havelock North on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Cranford Hospice which can be left at the service or made online www.cranfordhospice.org.nz Messages can be made online at www.tnphb.co.nz or posted to the 'Slay Family" c/- PO Box 967 Hastings 4156.
Published in Dominion Post on June 9, 2020