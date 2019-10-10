Michael RHYS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael RHYS.
Service Information
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty
3159
073071111
Death Notice

RHYS,
Michael Francis Lewellin:
On Monday 8th October 2019. Suddenly, but peacefully, at Whakatane Hospital, aged 80. Husband of 53 years to Laurel. Father and father-in-law of Alec, Victoria and Vic, Joanna and David. Grandfather of Scott, Andrew, Laura, Morgan, Coco, Leo and Max. A private family service will be held as per Mike's wishes. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St John Ambulance, PO Box 154, Whakatane. Messages please to the Rhys family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.