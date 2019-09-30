QUINN, Michael Edward:
Age 64. Passed away on 7th September 2019, at his home in Wellington. Much loved son of Eric and Shirley (Rose) Quinn. Michael was preceded in death by his father Eric, brother Kevin and sister Elizabeth. Michael is survived by his daughter Michaela Stanton, his mother Shirley, sisters and brothers Tricia Kyrke-Smith (Michael), William Quinn (Herby Morales), Peter Quinn (Mary Kuresa), Kathleen Yardley (John), sister-in-law Dia (Albuquerque) and his many nieces and nephews. We would like to express our appreciation to all the staff of the mental health services for their care and support of Michael over the years, particularly the very kind people at Tacy St. Clinic. A private cremation has been held and Michael will be interred in the family plot in Makara on Saturday the 5th of October, at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 30, 2019