POTTER, Michael (Mike):
10.10.1927 - 17.08.2019
Beloved husband and life long companion of Judith. Very much loved father of Kate and Sarah, father-in-law of Colin. Adored grandad of Grace, Emma, Olivia and Paige. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages and tributes to 'the Potter family' may be placed online in Mike's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A funeral service for Mike will be held at St Aidan's Church, Miramar, Wellington on Wednesday 21 August 2019 at 11am. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 19, 2019