ORFANOS, Michael:
On 18 May 2020, peacefully at Selwyn Village Rest Home, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Arghirula. Loved father and father-in-law of Sophia and Michael, John and Deborah, and beloved grandfather of Emma. A private family service will be held. A heartfelt thank you to the staff of Selwyn Village for their care of Michael. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michael's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation, PO Box 24-237, Royal Oak, Auckland 1345. Communications C/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland 1050.
Published in Dominion Post on May 19, 2020