O'SULLIVAN,
Michael Vincent:
On 15 June 2020, in his 85th year. Dearly loved husband of Colleen. Loved father of Christine, Mary & Robin, Michael & Nicky, Martin, and Mark & Jo. Granddad Mike to all his grandchildren. Special thanks to the Medical staff at Wellington and Hutt Hospitals. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be greatly appreciated. A Requiem Mass for Michael is to be celebrated in St Peter and Pauls Church, Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Friday, 19 June, at 10.00am. Rosary will be recited in the above mentioned church on Thursday, 18 June, at 7.30pm. Messages may be sent to 'The O'Sullivan Family', C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on June 17, 2020