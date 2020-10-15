Michael O'SHEA

Guest Book
  • "Gone to soon. Sympathy and condolences to family"
    - Marguerite O'Leary
  • "Sad to hear. Rest in Peace Mike."
    - Marguerite O'Leary
  • "I was so sad to hear of Mike's passing. We made an awesome..."
    - Kerry Barrett
Service Information
Gentle Touch Funeral Services
920 West Heretaunga St
Hastings, Hawke's Bay
068767942
Service
Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Bev Ridges on York
Tamatea
Death Notice

O'SHEA, Michael Patrick:
After fighting his battle against cancer for the past year, Mike passed away at Hastings Hospital on 13 October 2020 surrounded by family. Much loved father of Katrina, Sam and Josh. Adored Popa of Toni, Alivia, Clayton, Alana, Ashden, Willa, Chelsea, Creed, Lakyn and Indie. Loved brother of Liz, Ady and Sue, Steve and Lee.
Mike will be forever missed
by all who knew him.
A service will be held at Bev Ridges on York, Tamatea, on Sunday 18 October at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 15, 2020
