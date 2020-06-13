Michael O'HAGAN

Service Information
Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland
2110
092996646
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Five Knots, Tamaki Yacht Club
30 Tamaki Drive
Mission Bay
View Map
Death Notice

O'HAGAN,
Michael Anthony:
On June 9th, 2020, aged 68 years. Much loved father of Phillip (deceased), Anne-Marie and Craig. Father-in-law of Carl. Beloved grandfather of Luca, Arron and Miller. As per Mike's wishes a celebration will be held at Five Knots, Tamaki Yacht Club, 30 Tamaki Drive, Mission Bay, Auckland, on Tuesday 16th June 2020, at 11.00am. All communications to Ensom Funeral Services, PO Box 272 1472, Papakura, Auckland 2244.

Ensom Funeral Services
09 2996646
Published in Dominion Post on June 13, 2020
