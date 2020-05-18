O'DEA, Fr Michael Arthur:
On May 16th 2020 peacefully at Summerset Hospital Paraparaumu. Respected Priest of the Archdiocese of Wellington. Dearly loved son of the late Daniel and Josephine; much loved brother of the late Patrick, Mary, and John; Dan, Peter, Rose, and Bernadette Goulden. Loved by his nieces and nephews. Messages to "the O'Dea family" may be placed in Fr Michael's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 723 Paraparaumu. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Harbour City Funeral Home 300 Kapiti Road, Paraparaumu. Due to the Covid-19 restriction on numbers this is to be by invitation only. Friend's wishing to pay their respects to Fr Michael may do so by booking a time in advance. Please phone (04) 298-4888 to make an appointment time. Fr Michael's Requiem Mass will be "Live Streamed" for those who are unable to attend. Please visit www.tributes.co.nz to request access to the Live Stream of his Requiem Mass. A Graveside ceremony will take place in the Catholic Diocesan Plot at Hawera Cemetery on Thursday May 21, 2020 at 1:00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from May 18 to May 19, 2020