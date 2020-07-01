NICHOLLS, Michael John:
Loved with family by his side on 30th June 2020, aged 67 years. Beloved husband of Susie (dec), devoted father of Melissa and Josh, loved father-in-law of Christine, and adored Grumps of Zoe and Eli. In lieu of flowers, donations to SGI Buddhist Association at https://sginz.org/member-resources/donation would be appreciated. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at the Mana Cruising Club, Pascoe Avenue, Ngatitoa Domain, Paremata, on Friday, 3rd July at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on July 1, 2020