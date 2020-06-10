MUIRHEAD,
Michael James (Mike):
Born 20th November 1937. It is with sad hearts and wonderful memories that we farewell our beloved Mike, much loved husband of Betty, father, father-in-law, Grandfather (Pop), Great-Grandfather and friend. Mike lived a life full of smiles, love & laughter, and passed away peacefully on Monday 8th June 2020. The family wish to express sincere thanks to all of the wonderful people who have cared for Mike. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance at www.wfa.org.nz/donate/ would be appreciated. Messages to 'the Muirhead family' may be placed on Mike's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu. A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 300 Kapiti Road, Paraparaumu, on Friday 12th June 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 10, 2020