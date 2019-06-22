MORRIS, Michael Stewart:
On Thursday 20 June 2019. Michael passed away peacefully in Waikanae surrounded by his family. Much loved husband of June. Father of Alastair and Emma, Fiona and Murray, Diana and Peter, James and Julie. Proud Grandpa to Isabella and Ned; Jaz, Phoebe and Oscar; Olivia and Henry; Oliver and Andrew. A service to celebrate his inspiring life will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Tuesday 25 June 2019, at 1.30pm. At Michael's request, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research appreciated.
