McLEAVEY, Michael John:
Passed away peacefully on 30 July 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Gabrielle. Much loved father and father-in-law of Elizabeth and Steven Russell. Devoted poppa of Katie, Daniel and Bridget. The family would like to thank the staff at Malvina Major Home for their loving and thoughtful care. Michael's funeral will be held at St Theresa's Catholic Church, Karori, on Monday 5th August at 11.00am.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019