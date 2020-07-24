

MAYSON, Michael Robert:



Suddenly, on July 19th, 2020, in Whanganui Hospital, aged 77 years. Eldest son of the late Robert (Bob) and the late Kathleen Mayson, loved brother and brother-in-law to Jonathan and Beverly, Jennifer and Leslie, and Evan and Alison, father, with Rosemary, to Gina, Anna and Sarah, uncle to Karen, Lisa, Heidi, Kate, Cressida, Ben and Tim, grandfather to nine, soulmate and companion to Ann, mentor and inspiration to Ann's daughter, Alannah.



A life ended too soon,

he will be sorely missed by family and friends.

May his legacy of an inquiring mind and his beloved music live on and let him now rest in peace.



A private cremation and farewell will take place in the coming days. Messages to the Mayson family can be directed to Jennifer Saywood at PO Box 4285, Whanganui 4541.



