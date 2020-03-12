Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 1:00 p.m. The Pines 50 The Esplanade Wellington View Map Death Notice



Michael James (Mike):

Passed away peacefully at home with family at his side on Monday 9th March, aged 46 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Loved father of Elizabeth. Loved son of Jude and the late John Manhart. Loved son-in-law of the late Mike and Joan Swainson. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Richard, Vanessa, Janine, Louise, Malcolm, Richard and Janine. Loved uncle and great friend of Maya, Sam, Lisa, Jane, Annie, Rose, Odie, Sophia, Antonia and Louis. Loved friend, boss, confidant, comedian and anything else you asked of him to so many people. Thank you to Dr Anne O'Donnell and her team for taking such amazing care of Mike over so many years. Thank you to the staff at the Mary Potter Hospice, Hospice at Home team and the community district nurses who cared for Mike with such compassion. Special thanks to Marica and the staff and volunteers at Mary Potter Day Unit who provided support and laughter during his illness.

"If I make them laugh along the way – sue me"

David Brent (The Office)

In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be left on Michael's tributes page at







