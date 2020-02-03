MAHER,
Michael John (Mick):
Aged 92 years. Passed away peacefully on 26 January 2020 in Auckland. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Beryl Maher (née Falvey) his three daughters, Lyndell Gibson (and the late Ian), Jo-Anne Carley (and Michael) and Megan; and his two sons Robert and Andrew; grandchildren Grace, Joshua, Nicole (and Michael) and Anthony, and great-grandchild Daniel-Ra.
A man of quiet vitality,
original sense of humour
and a stable anchor.
"Rest in Peace"
A private family funeral was celebrated at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Howick on 30 January.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 3, 2020