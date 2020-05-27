LYNCH, Michael Paul:
On 23 May 2020, peacefully at Huntleigh Home, aged 92. Born in Kerry, Ireland. Dearly loved husband of the late Elizabeth, loved father of Rodger, Patricia, Janet & Jeff, and Kevin. Treasured grandfather of Belinda & Michael, Michael & Jacqui, James, John-Paul, Awhina and Atawhai. Special thanks to the staff of Huntleigh, Dr. Jeff Lowe & Karori Medical Centre and caregiver, Diana Shang. Messages for Michael and the family may be left in his tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz.
A Requiem Mass for Michael will be held at St. Teresa's Catholic Church, Karori, Wellington on Friday 29 May 2020 at 12pm followed by burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from May 27 to May 28, 2020