LOFTUS, Michael John:
Of Wellington, aged 49 years. Passed away peacefully on 28 August 2019 at Wellington Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Amanda Jane, and much loved father of Ella Georgia. Cherished son of Fay and Jim, and loving brother of Debbie, Reon, Mat and Rebecca. Messages to the Loftus family may be left in Mike's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Newtown 6242. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Mike's life will be held at St Mary's of the Angels, Boulcott Street, Wellington, on Friday 30th August 2019 (Today) at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 30, 2019