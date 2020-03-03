LEAMY,
Michael Terence (Terence):
On Saturday 29th February 2020, passed away peacefully at Summerset Care Centre, formerly of Pohangina Valley, aged 88. Loved husband of Maureen. Loving father and father-in-law of Joanne (Cairns), Kerry and Helen (Derby, W.A.), Susan (Sydney), David and Clare (Pohangina Valley), Katherine and Paul (Hamilton), Margaret and Gary (Palmerston North). Proud Poppa of 16 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St John Ambulance. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Broadway Avenue, Palmerston North, on Friday 6th March at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Ashhurst Cemetery. Vigil and Rosary at the Cathedral on Thursday 5th March at 5.30pm. Messages to the Leamy family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020