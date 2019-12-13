Michael LANEY

Guest Book
  • "So devasted to hear of mikes passing. An amazingly caring..."
    - Gayl Johnstone
  • "Dearest Mike, It is such sadness and disbelief I feel at..."
    - Carol Roberts
  • "I am saddened to hear this news. I owe Mike a major debt..."
    - Rosa Shiels
  • "A wonderful caring human being. thank you for your care."
  • "A Wonderful man, without your expertise., I would not have..."
    - Judy Marshall
Service Information
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 p.m.
St Andrews – Rangi Ruru Church
Christchurch
View Map
Death Notice

LANEY, Michael Guy: M.B.,
ChB, FRCOG, FRANZCOG
On December 11, 2019, unexpectedly at Auckland Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Monica, father and father-in-law of Rebecca and Sam, Jacqui and Henry, Charlotte and Stuart, a treasured grandfather of Siena; Isobella, and Evie; Cleo, and Freddie, much loved by James and Adriana, and Amelia and Charles, and Imogen. In lieu of flowers donations to The Canterbury Medical Research Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Michael will be held at St Andrews – Rangi Ruru Church, Christchurch, on Monday, December 16, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.