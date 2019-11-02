KERR, Michael John:
Of Alexandra, passed in Taupo on October 31, 2019. Adored husband of Rachel, cherished father of Jackson, Rueben and Ethan, loved brother to Graeme, Patricia and Terry, son-in-law of Alan and Sandra Clearwater, brother-in-law of Steven and Jackie Clearwater, Janine Clearwater and the late Andrew Roundtree, Mark Clearwater and Amy Von Huben. A service to honour Mike will be held in Alexandra, service details to follow. Messages to: 4 Thyme Crescent, Alexandra 9320.
Cared for by
Affinity Funerals
Central Otago
& Lakes District
F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 2, 2019