KENNEDY, Michael Jude:
(Formerly of Karioi). Peacefully at Moana House, Whangamata, on 29th October 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret Kennedy. Cherished stepfather of Susan, Kimber and Collins. Special Granddad Mick of Jenni, Boyd, Mat, Courtney, Emma and great-grandchildren Wyatt, Sydney and Rupert. Brother to John, Helen, Suzanne, Jim, Tom and Gay. A service to celebrate Michael's life was held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Whangamata, on Wednesday 4th November, followed by interment at The Whangamata Cemetery. Correspondence to: PO Box 304, Whangamata.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 5, 2020