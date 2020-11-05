Michael KENNEDY

Service Information
Twentymans Funeral Services Ltd
303A Port Rd
Whangamata, Waikato
078656884
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
Twentymans Funeral Services Ltd
303A Port Rd
Whangamata, Waikato
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
201 Port Road
Whangamata
Interment
Following Services
The Whangamata Cemetery
Death Notice

KENNEDY, Michael Jude:
(Formerly of Karioi). Peacefully at Moana House, Whangamata, on 29th October 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret Kennedy. Cherished stepfather of Susan, Kimber and Collins. Special Granddad Mick of Jenni, Boyd, Mat, Courtney, Emma and great-grandchildren Wyatt, Sydney and Rupert. Brother to John, Helen, Suzanne, Jim, Tom and Gay. A service to celebrate Michael's life was held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Whangamata, on Wednesday 4th November, followed by interment at The Whangamata Cemetery. Correspondence to: PO Box 304, Whangamata.
