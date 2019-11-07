INGHAM,
Michael William "Mike":
Passed away of natural causes at home on 4 November 2019. Loving son of Kiri and Bill. Beloved brother of Patricia, Wayne and Sue, Hera and Gary, and Mark. Loved father of Kiri, Rosina and Wayne. Will be dearly missed by many other friends and family members. Messages to the Ingham family may be left in Mike's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Mike will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Friday 8 November at 11.00am, thereafter interment at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 7, 2019