HARKNESS, Michael John:
Of Waikanae. On November 22, 2020, peacefully at Sevenoaks Hospital, Paraparaumu. Aged 88 years. Dearly beloved husband of Lorraine. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michelle & Malcolm Robertson, Julian & Sherilyn, and the late Brett. Loved grandad of Aaron, Monique, Scott, Chinelle, Safra, Blake, and Ryan, and great-grandfather of Anaru, Jake and Isabella. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Sevenoaks for their care of Michael. A service to celebrate Michael's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Friday, November 27 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020