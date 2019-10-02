HALL,
Michael James (Mike):
Tragically and unexpectedly on 29 September 2019 doing what he loved. Beloved partner of Lynda Angus, father of James and Ian Hall. Stepdad of Anthony, Kathryn, Kristy, Michael and Vanessa. Loving grandad. Esteemed and respected by all his work colleagues in Fire Services in England, Queensland and New Zealand.
"We will miss you"
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Fred Hollows Foundation NZ, Private Bag 99909, Newmarket 1149, Auckland, would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service will be held at 10.00am on Saturday 5 October 2019 at Southwards Car Museum, Otaihanga Rd, Otaihanga, Paraparaumu. All welcome.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 2, 2019