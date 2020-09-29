HAINES,
Michael David (Mike):
On Saturday 26 September 2020 after a short illness, aged 69. Loved husband of the late Sharlene. Loving father & father-in-law of Kylie & Ben, Krystle (dec), Melissa, Mathew & Ally. Treasured grandfather of Devlin, Layton, Natalia. The family wish to thank the staff at Mary Potter Hospice for their great care of Mike. A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held in Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel, Auty Lane, Porirua, on Thursday 1 October at 1.00pm.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 29, 2020