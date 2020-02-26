Michael GARDNER

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Michael's death. Our thoughts are with..."
    - Terry & Diana King
Service Information
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
095203119
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Mary's in Holy Trinity Cathedral
446 Parnell Rd
Parnell
Death Notice

GARDNER, Michael Stuart:
Died peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, 23 February 2020, aged 72 years. Adored husband of Ginny. Much loved and admired father and father-in-law of Andy and Bron, Tim and Sabrina, Anna and Simon. Best grandfather ever to his 8 grandchildren. A service to celebrate Michael's life will be held at St Mary's in Holy Trinity Cathedral, 446 Parnell Rd, Parnell, Auckland on Saturday 29 February at 11am. Burial to follow at a later date at Martinborough Cemetery.

Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
