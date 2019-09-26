EVANS,
Michael David (Mike):
On 24th September 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Jeanette. Loved father and father-in-law of Daryl, Tracy & Mark Vine, Dave & Shelley Evans. Dearly loved and cherished Ga of Ashleigh, Kaitlyn, Joshua, Ryan, Georgia, and Sophie. In lieu of flowers donations in Mike's name to Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Wellington 6242, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Saturday 28th September at 1.00pm.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019