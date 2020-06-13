DUNN, Michael Robert:
Died peacefully on Tuesday 9th June 2020, aged 72. Beloved husband of Delia. Loved father of Rob and Tiff. Loved brother of Adrienne. Cherished grandfather of Ella, Monica, Edith, Helen and Ned. In lieu of flowers, donations to Medecins Sans Frontieres may be made at www.msf.org Messages for Michael's family may be left in his tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz A Requiem Mass for Michael will be held at St Mary of the Angels Church, Boulcott Street, Wellington, on Monday 15th June 2020 at 10.00am, followed by burial at Awa Tapu Cemetery.
Requiescant in Pace.
Published in Dominion Post on June 13, 2020