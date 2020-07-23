DAVIES,

Michael de la Cour (Doctor):

WWII, Warrant Officer, NZ426264, 6th Squadron, South Pacific.

Peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Atawhai Rest Home, Taradale, Napier. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jill. Treasured and much loved father, father-in-law, grandad (Mickey) and great-grandad of Peter Davies and Kim Parker, Simon and Sherie, Andrew, and Emma (Whangarei); Sue Davies and Hamish Panton, Charlotte, Sophie, and Marcus (Taradale); Jude and Jo Rainey, Libby and James and Mickey, Annie and Simon, and Tom (Nelson); Pip Davies and Fred Harbottle, Sam, and Isla (Haumoana); Marg Davies and Grant Bryden, Lily, Max, and Theo (Wellington); Sal Davies and Nick Thompson, Flora, and Alice (Christchurch). Our heartfelt thanks to all the staff of Atawhai Rest Home for their exemplary care and love for Michael. A service to celebrate Michael's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Davies Family', c/- PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.





