Michael CONNOR

Death Notice

CONNOR, Michael Joseph:
Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on 20 November 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Much loved father of Craig & Vicki, Karen & Stephen Cobb, Pauline, Michele, Joyce & Grant Wilson, Jeannette & Jeremy Cutler, Stuart, Bridget & Chris Cattermole, Shaun & Liza, and Jacqui & Andrew Douglas. Treasured Grandad of all of his grand & great-grandchildren. A service for Michael will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street Levin, on Saturday 23rd November at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2019
