CALKIN,
Michael Raymond (Mike):
61 years young. Our beloved Mike passed on Friday 7th February surrounded by his beautiful family. Dearly loved soulmate of Julie for 43 years. Best friend and cherished father and father-in-law of Ashley & Brad Wilson, Kendyll & James Rickit, Leighton Calkin & Kiara Morris, and treasured Pa of Mason Rickit & Maximus Wilson. Loved son of the late John and Joan. Loved son-in-law of Joe (dec) and Merle Evans and loved by his family and friends.
'A light has gone out of
our lives but our
happy memories remain'
Please join us to celebrate Mike's life on Saturday 15th February at 10.00am at the Carterton Events Centre, Holloway Street, Carterton.
