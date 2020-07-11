Guest Book View Sign Death Notice

BUTTON,

Michael John (Mike): JP

Surrounded by his loving family at Christchurch Public Hospital on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, aged 74. Dearly loved husband of Gaynor for 50 years. Much loved father of Jonathan (Wellington), and Janine (Melbourne). He was also loved by their partners Linda and Ian. Cherished Grandpa of Madeline, and Laura. Loved brother of Peter Button, and Rose Mitchell (both in the UK), and a beloved Uncle to many. Thank you for the wonderful care from Dr Tony Rahman and the Ward 26 staff, Ruth Gerring and the Chemotherapy Dept, and Nurse Maude's Infusion Services team. Messages to the Button Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. Donations to the Cancer Society in Mike's memory in lieu of flowers may be made online at bit.ly/mjbutton0807 or at the service. A celebration of Mike's life will be held in Cashmere Presbyterian Church at 2 Macmillan Avenue on Wednesday, July 15, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.







BUTTON,Michael John (Mike): JPSurrounded by his loving family at Christchurch Public Hospital on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, aged 74. Dearly loved husband of Gaynor for 50 years. Much loved father of Jonathan (Wellington), and Janine (Melbourne). He was also loved by their partners Linda and Ian. Cherished Grandpa of Madeline, and Laura. Loved brother of Peter Button, and Rose Mitchell (both in the UK), and a beloved Uncle to many. Thank you for the wonderful care from Dr Tony Rahman and the Ward 26 staff, Ruth Gerring and the Chemotherapy Dept, and Nurse Maude's Infusion Services team. Messages to the Button Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. Donations to the Cancer Society in Mike's memory in lieu of flowers may be made online at bit.ly/mjbutton0807 or at the service. A celebration of Mike's life will be held in Cashmere Presbyterian Church at 2 Macmillan Avenue on Wednesday, July 15, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter. Published in Dominion Post on July 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers