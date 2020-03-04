BENTON,
Michael Grant Albert:
19.02.1991 – 29.02.2020
Much loved fiancé to Sarah Turton. Adored Dad of Hunter. Loved son of Doug and Brenda Benton and Ross and Louise Turton. The best brother to Joanne and Richard and Shaun and Indy. Loved and respected Grandson of Vena Benton, Ruth Collier and Dick Turton. A service to celebrate Michael's life will be held in the Pahiatua Fire Station, 4 Tui St, Pahiatua, on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter would be greatly appreciated and these may be left at the service. All messages to the "Benton Family", c/- PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4930.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 4, 2020