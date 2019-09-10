Michael BENGE

Death Notice

BENGE,
Michael Charles (Mike):
On 8th September 2019 taken unexpectedly at home, aged 55 years young. Loved and adored husband and best friend of Steph. Loved and adored Dad of Tabitha, and Connor. Loved son of Geoff & Annette. Loved brother & brother-in-law of Glenn, Coralie, and Faye & Rod.
"Love you my darling wonderful man
always and forever."
Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Mike's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Saturday 14th September 2019 at 1.30pm, to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 10, 2019
