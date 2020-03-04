McRAE,
Meta Marion:Peacefully on 29th February 2020, at Summerset Care Centre, Greenmeadows. Aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ian. Much loved sister of Boyd (dec) and Janey Wilson; Audrey and Guy (dec) Smythe. Dearly loved and cherished aunt of Karen and Andy Bush; David Wilson; Tina Wilson; Gael and Tim Forbes; Brett Smythe and Chris; and David Smythe. Adored by her great-nieces and nephews: Sam, Charlie, and Sarah Bush; Emma and Hughie Forbes; Campbell and Laura Smythe (and her great-great-nephew, Bertie); and Harriet Smythe.
Meta's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 at 11.30am, at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Gloucester Street, Taradale, followed by her interment at Eskdale Cemetery. To celebrate Meta's lifelong love of gardening, a flower for the service would be welcome.
All tributes to Meta or messages for her family can be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or sent to the McRae Family, C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
A lovely lady,
now gone to be with
her beloved Ian.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 4, 2020