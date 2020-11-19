NEWPORT,
Mervyn Henry Winston:
Sadly passed away on 16th November 2020. Son of the late Mary & Bill. Beloved brother of Dianne (dec) & George, Pat & Kerry (dec). Much loved Uncle to Angela & Stuart (dec), Symon & Melissa, Hayley & Brett. Cousin to Heather and Robert. Great- Uncle to Jeremy, Connor, Jake and Connor Jnr. Remembered friend to Colin, Julie and Mark.
You will never be replaced and will be forever missed.
Service will be held in Karori Main Chapel Crematorium, 15 Rosehaugh Avenue, Wellington, on Monday 23rd November at 1.00pm.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 3850745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 19, 2020