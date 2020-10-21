HOWELL, Mervyn Alva:
Of Palmerston North. On Monday, 19th October 2020 (peacefully) at Brightwater Home. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Noelene for 70 years. Much loved Dad of Robyn and Tim Newing. Loved Grandad of Christopher and Anneke, Michael and Zoe. Great 'G Dad' of Lilly, Oliver and Charlie. A Special thanks to the staff of both Willard and Brightwater Rest Homes for their care of Mervyn. All messages to the family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North,4441. A Service for Mervyn will be held at the Kelvin Grove Crematorium Chapel on Friday, 23rd October 2020, at 11am.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 21, 2020