GASKIN, Mervyn Ian (Merv):
On January 11, 2020 peacefully at Hutt Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen for 66 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Paul, Merv and Sue. Dearly loved grandad of Jeremy, Nicola, and Daniel. Special thanks to the staff at Bob Scott, Shona McFarlane and Hutt Hospital for their loving care shown to Merv and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. A funeral service for Merv will be held in St James Anglican Church, Woburn Road, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Gaskin family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020