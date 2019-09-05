BEATON, Merna Ellen:
Born on the 21 October 1931. Died peacefully after a fierce battle with cancer in Wellington on 31 August 2019. Daughter of Annie & Phillip, beloved wife of Jack Ernest, step-mother to Jennifer and John, mother to Jacqui, and Taua to Jack. Sister to many, aunty to everyone. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Wellington South 6242, would be appreciated. Messages to the "Beaton family" c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. Merna will be lying in state at Te Rau Aroha Marae, Bradshaw Street, Bluff, from Today (Thursday). Tangihanga will be held on Friday,
6 September 2019, at 1.00pm. A memorial service will be held in Wellington, details to be confirmed at a later time.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 5, 2019