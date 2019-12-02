WINTER,

Merle Therese (nee Byne):

Passed away peacefully in Taupo surrounded by family on 29 November 2019, aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Dennis and later companion of the late John. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Peter and Lorraine; Colleen; Jeffrey and Trish; Jeannine and Rod; Tony and Marie; Marian and Warren; Robyn and Steve. Loving grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. A service to celebrate Merle's life will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, Taupo on Thursday 5 December 2019 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation NZ, PO Box 12482, Wellington, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Merle's family would like to thank Dr Kewa Mascelle and the staff of St Johns Wood, Taupo, for their loving care of Mum. Communications with Merle's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo.

Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ



