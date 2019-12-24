WILKIN, Merle Aileen (Nan)
(née Thomas):
Peacefully, at Palmerston North Hospital, on Sunday 22 December 2019, aged 96 years. Much loved wife of the late Alec, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jennifer and Tom Roberts (Palmerston North), John and Trish Wilkin (Bainesse), and Patricia and Ross Ridings (Hunterville). Beloved Nan of her 14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. We cherish our precious memories.
"The Lord is my shepherd;
I shall not want."
Presbyterian Service led by Rev Susan Blaikie at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 27 December at 11.00am. Messages can be sent to the Wilkin family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 24, 2019