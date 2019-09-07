WALSH, Merle:
Passed away peacefully, in her 99th year, on 5th September 2019. Much loved wife of the late Mick Walsh, and mother to the 3 leprechauns Liam, Sean and Chris, daughter in-laws Caroline and Gayleen, and Grandma to Sean. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Walsh family may be left in Merle's tribute book at or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Newtown, Wellington 6242. A service to farewell Merle will be held at Our Lady's Home of Compassion, 2 Rhine Street, Island Bay, at 2.00pm, on Tuesday, 10th September, followed by refreshments and thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 7, 2019