SOWRY, Merle:
Passed away peacefully at Kandahar Home on 9th July 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian. Much loved mother of Brent, Paul and Lee, Mark, and Neil. Grandmother to Jay and Tabitha, Gemma, Andrew, Jono, Emma, and Jack. Great-Grandma to Alex and Edee. Messages to the Sowry family may be posted to PO Box 2055, Masterton. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers NZ, PO Box 865, Masterton 5840 or left at the service. A celebration of Merle's life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Friday 12th July, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 10, 2019