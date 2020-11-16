DAVIDSON,
Mercine (nee Barris):
Passed away peacefully on 13 November, 2020, aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife of John and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul & Rachel and Maria & Ferdi Petangna. Loved Yiayia of Michael & Taylor. The family are grateful to the staff at Enliven Woburn for the care they gave to Mercine. Friends and family are invited to a funeral service in the Church of St Nektarios, 23 Bay Street Petone on Wednesday 18 November, 2020, at 11.00am.
Those we love don't go away
They walk beside us every day
Unseen, unheard but always near
So loved, so missed so very dear
All messages to the "Davidson family," c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020