HARRIS,
Melvin Claude Alfred (Mel):
Of Levin, formerly of Whangamata and Wanganui. Passed away 30th July 2019, peacefully at Reevedon Home, Levin, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of 65 years of Violet (Vi). Much loved father and father-in-law of Dianne & Jack (dec) Leighton, Richard & Yvonne, Wendy & Bryce Williamson, Debbie & Paul Hartle, and Gaye & Paul Miller. Very much loved grandad to 14 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren. Beloved brother of Betty Watson and Rowena Stevenson. Special thanks to the staff of Reevedon Home and Star 4, Horowhenua Health Centre for their dedicated care. A celebration of Mel's life will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, on Monday 5th August 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 2, 2019