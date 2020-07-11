CHANDLER,
Melvin Philp (Mel):
Died peacefully at home with family on 7th July 2020, aged 83. Much loved husband of Diane and father of Tracey and Dean, father-in-law of Rachael and stepfather of Damen. Loved and cherished grandad of Todd, Jarrod and Alana, Tarryn and Ethan, Taylor, Garrett, Katee, Karli, Luke and Kat, Brooke, Blake, and great-grandad of Elijah, Edward, Maia, Levi and Kiara. A private cremation has been held but please join us for a celebration of Mel's life on Monday 20th July, 10.30am, at Murrayfield Café, corner of Potts Road, State Highway 57, Levin North.
Published in Dominion Post on July 11, 2020