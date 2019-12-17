SAVILLE,
Melville Lindsay (Mel):
Suddenly but peacefully passed away on Thursday 12th December 2019, at Star 4 Levin, surrounded by family, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Denise. Loved and respected father, father-in-law of Margaret and Frankie, Julie (Deceased), Maree and Glen, Rachel and Darryl. Cherished " Gang", Grandad and Great-Grandad. Loved brother and brother-in-law. Loved uncle. Special thanks to the staff at Star 4 Levin. Messages C/- Hydrabad Holiday Park, 22 Forest Road, Waitarere Beach, Levin 5510. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to NZ Heart Kids. In accordance with Mel's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 17, 2019