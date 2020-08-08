POTTER,
Melville Elvira (Melva):
Of Lower Hutt. On 3rd August 2020 peacefully with family by her side. Much loved wife of the late Dennis Raymond John, mother & mother-in-law of David (dec) & Maria, Wayne, Mark & Marissa, Brent & Diana, Tina & Tony. Grandmother of Cherie, Jason, Sam & Noye, Tina, Jonny, Cameron, Brendon, Kenny & Sarah, Nathan, Tara & Jamie, Latisha, Alistair, and Romilly. Great-grandmother of Kyrin, Mikayla, Summa-Rose, Liam, Dallas, and Kalani. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service in memory of Melva. Mum/Nana will be missed by all. Melva's service will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday 12th August 2020 at 2.00pm, and thereafter to Taita Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 8, 2020