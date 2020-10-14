KING, Melville John (Mel):
12.5.1932 - 11.10.2020
Much loved husband of Burnice. Loved father and father-in-law of John and Julia, Mike and Laura, Julie, Kim and Paul, and Mark. Special G Pa to Ora and loved grandad of Rio, Samaia, Dante, Michael, Alexander, Finley, Edie, Hunter, Alexander, Niall, and Cain. A warm thank you to the management and staff at Princess Alexandra for their wonderful care. Memorial service details to be published at a later date. Messages to the 'King Family', C/- PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 14, 2020